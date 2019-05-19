KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Liberty Avenue, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 4500 block of Liberty Avenue is currently closed down to a heavy police presence.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s