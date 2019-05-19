Comments
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police say a man that was driving under the influence struck a crowd of people.
Pennsylvania State Police say that a 23-year-old unidentified male was allegedly driving while intoxicated on Stillwater Lane in Slippery Rock Township when he left the roadway into a crowd of people.
The man struck and injured a 20-year-old person at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The suspect then fled from Slippery Rock Borough Police by foot but was detained shortly after.
Officials did not release the victim’s condition.
