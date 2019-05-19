  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Kym Gable, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police Chase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital in serious condition after he jumped two stories into an alley while trying to elude police.

Pittsburgh Police were on patrol in 3100 block of McClure Avenue when they spotted the man who had warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect then ran into the house of an acquaintance where he proceeded to hide. Police searched the house, but could not locate him. A K9 officer was called in but he was still unable to be located.

Officers then checked the roof of the house where the suspect was laying on his stomach, he then proceeded to jump onto the neighboring roof and then another roof.

He then tried to elude officers by jumping into an alley off a two-story roof.

Police arrested one man in the house for hindering apprehension.

The suspect’s warrants were for burglary and felon not permitted to possess a firearm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s