PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital in serious condition after he jumped two stories into an alley while trying to elude police.

Pittsburgh Police were on patrol in 3100 block of McClure Avenue when they spotted the man who had warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect then ran into the house of an acquaintance where he proceeded to hide. Police searched the house, but could not locate him. A K9 officer was called in but he was still unable to be located.

Officers then checked the roof of the house where the suspect was laying on his stomach, he then proceeded to jump onto the neighboring roof and then another roof.

He then tried to elude officers by jumping into an alley off a two-story roof.

Police arrested one man in the house for hindering apprehension.

The suspect’s warrants were for burglary and felon not permitted to possess a firearm.