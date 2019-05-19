  • KDKA TVOn Air

SWISSVALE (KDKA) – One person is dead following a shooting in Swissvale early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Allegheny County Police Department say that Swissvale Police and paramedics responded to the 2200-block of Woodstock Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Authorities discovered a 22-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there are currently no suspects and the motive remains unclear as the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

