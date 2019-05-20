KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 6pm and 11pm.
Jobs Report, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh News, Unemployment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s April jobs report broke more new ground, as the unemployment rate hit a record low and payrolls hit a record high for a third straight month.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8%. The state says its records go back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in April. Among states, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ranks around the middle.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank by 4,000, as employment rose by 3,000 to a record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment is at its lowest point since 2000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose 9,400, to a record high above 6 million.

The figures are preliminary and could change.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

