PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has been named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week for May 13-19.
In the last week, Bell posted a slash line of .407/.484/.889 with six runs scored, 11 hits, a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over seven games.
Bell is the first pirates position player to take home the Player of the Week award since Andrew McCutchen did in October 2017.
He is also the first Pirates player since Brian Giles in August of 1999 to register three multi-home run games in a single month.
Bell’s 14 home runs on the season through 44 games are the most since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell had 15 through 44 in 1973.