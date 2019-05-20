HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Team members from PennDOT’s Bridgeville District 11 are among the winners of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence for their work in reopening Route 30 following a landslide.

When it was determined that the landslide was going to occur, the staff worked to evacuate residents that would be impacted, many of them being elderly or disabled. The staff quickly evacuated 34 people, got them relocated and ensured they had shelter, medical supplies, food and other necessities until it was safe for them to return.

“I am thrilled that the District 11 team is getting this recognition for their commitment to not only reopening the roadway, but also ensuring that those affected by the slide had the essential supplies and shelter they needed,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “I am so proud of this team. Their dedication is truly astounding.”

Thanks to the efforts of the District 11 team, Route 30 was reopened in less than two months, when the expected time to repair such a massive roadway would have taken two-to-three years.

The team members being honored include:

Jacqueline Evans, District Right of Way Administrator

Michael Adams, District Maintenance Operations Engineer

Michele Acitelli, District Utility Manager

Robert Byrnes, Project Scheduler

Jonathan Moses, District Geotechnical Engineer

John Myler, Assistant Construction Manager

Jeffery Powell, District Right of Way Administration/Project Manager

Steve Reyes, Transportation Construction Manager 1

Dina Salemi, Contract and Consultant Agreement Engineer

Douglas Thompson, Principal Assistant Construction Engineer

“The individuals representing District 11 in this award are only a portion of the team who worked together on this,” said District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, who nominated the group. “This award represents incredible teamwork between PennDOT and its private-sector partners. We couldn’t have made this happen without the collaboration of everyone involved.”

These staff members were among 49 representatives around eight commonwealth agencies that were recognized by the Governor.