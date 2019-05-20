Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Around 1:00 p.m. firefighters in New Castle were called to the scene of a house fire on Sciota Street on New Castle’s south side.
When crews arrived, a general alarm was called because of high winds and a structure just a few feet away from the house. The fire began in the back of the home.
The woman that occupied the home escaped with her child, but she alerted firefighters about her cat which was trapped inside the home. They were able to get to the second floor and rescue the cat.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Bulisco, the fire is suspicious and they are bringing in the city fire investigator.
The fire damaged the rear of the home, kitchen, bedroom and hallway and it is expected to be a total loss.