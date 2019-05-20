NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for the public to help them find a suspect in the armed home invasion and violent assault of a pregnant woman in North East, Maryland last month.
According to state police, the home invasion occurred in a Cecil County apartment complex on April 25. Police believe the suspect, and at least three others, were involved in the incident. They pulled a gun on a pregnant woman and violently assaulted her inside her apartment before fleeing the scene.
Police do not believe this assault was a random act of violence.
Investigators are seeking the assistance of citizens in Delaware, Maryland and Pennslyvania to help identify the man pictured below. Citizens are urged to contact the Maryland State Police via phone at 410-996-7814 or 410-996-7800 with any information. The suspects, in this case, should be considered armed and dangerous.