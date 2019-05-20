PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is looking for workers and they will be hosting a hiring event on May 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in The Event Center.
No appointment is necessary and the casino is looking for full-and-part-time food and beverage workers, cashiers and dealers.
Candidates are encouraged complete an online application and schedule an interview on their career website.
“We are in search of full- and part-time Team Members to join the dynamic, fast-paced, expanding casino industry,” said Bill Keena, general manager of Rivers Casino. “At this time, there are many opportunities available, including an incentive program for those interested in becoming a dealer.”
Applicants must be 18-years-old or older.
Those interest can get more information on their website.