KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 11pm.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMThe Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Job Fair, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rivers Casino


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is looking for workers and they will be hosting a hiring event on May 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in The Event Center.

No appointment is necessary and the casino is looking for full-and-part-time food and beverage workers, cashiers and dealers.

Candidates are encouraged complete an online application and schedule an interview on their career website.

“We are in search of full- and part-time Team Members to join the dynamic, fast-paced, expanding casino industry,” said Bill Keena, general manager of Rivers Casino. “At this time, there are many opportunities available, including an incentive program for those interested in becoming a dealer.”

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older.

Those interest can get more information on their website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s