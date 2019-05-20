KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-on-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Monday on KDKA News at 11pm.
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state police are hosting events in East Pittsburgh this June that will be an opportunity for community to learn more about the state police.

What they all the “PSP Experience” gives members of the opportunity to gain knowledge of how and why certain actions are taken during a traffic stop or investigation.

The five-week program will have hands-on exercises such as a mock traffic stop as well as a “shoot-don’t shoot” exercise that will include a shooting simulator.

It will take place at the East Pittsburgh Community Center on Bessmer Avenue.

The event is open to anyone 18-year-old and older that wants to learn more about the state police and want to become a trooper or are just curious.

Applications can be obtained by contacting Trooper Melinda Bondarenka at 412-335-8139 or email: mbondarenk@pa.gov.

They can also be downloaded from their Facebook page.

