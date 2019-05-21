Cinderlands Warehouse

Head over to 2601 Smallman St. in Strip District and you’ll find Cinderlands Warehouse, a new brewery, offering beer, wine, spirits and more. The menu also offers snacks, salads, plates and sweets — start with fried pig ears or cheese curds before digging into the black bean burger topped with cashew nacho cheese wiz, fried onions and salsa. Customers may also pair their meals with a variety of beers, from the lemony Dad Beer to the sour, guava-inspired Guava Whipper.

Garbarinos

Garbarinos is an Italian spot, that recently opened at 5925 Baum Blvd. in East Liberty. The restaurant serves up a variety of fresh pasta dishes, including the rigatoni and beef short rib ragu and the cavatelli with Italian sausage, garlic and white wine. Caprese salads, eggplant parmesan, mussels marinara and more are also on offer.

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

A new addition to Southside Flats, Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza is a spot to score pizza and more that’s located at 1733 E. Carson St. With several locations on the east coast, this spot offers customers the opportunity to build their own pizza, with a choice of dough, cheese, sauce and toppings. Signature pizzas like the chicken bacon ranch, classic Margherita and the Carnivore, featuring crumbled meatballs, pepperoni and Italian sausage, are also available.

