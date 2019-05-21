KDKA EXCLUSIVE:One-On-One With Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Snowboarding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken to social media once again to deliver an instant classic.

Five months ago, the Steelers wideout attempted a jump with a snowboard at an unknown ski resort…and it is safe say he was looking for a better result. The rising star landed on his back hard after going up the slight ramp.

“Monday Mood be like! 😒😂😡”

View this post on Instagram

Monday Mood be like! 😒😂😡

A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on

JuJu turned his fail into a real-life gif on his Instagram page. Plenty of fellow NFL players commented on the post, including Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs and Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook.

A lot of fans commented on the post as well, but a number of them were not happy to see the Steelers star airborne and flat on his back.

