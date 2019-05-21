Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken to social media once again to deliver an instant classic.
Five months ago, the Steelers wideout attempted a jump with a snowboard at an unknown ski resort…and it is safe say he was looking for a better result. The rising star landed on his back hard after going up the slight ramp.
“Monday Mood be like! 😒😂😡”
JuJu turned his fail into a real-life gif on his Instagram page. Plenty of fellow NFL players commented on the post, including Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs and Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook.
A lot of fans commented on the post as well, but a number of them were not happy to see the Steelers star airborne and flat on his back.