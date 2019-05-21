



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Polls have closed for the Pennsylvania May Primary.

Three Democrats and three Republicans are vying for two spots on each party’s fall ticket to fill open seats on Pennsylvania’s Superior Court.

Tuesday’s primary election will settle the nominees for the November election. The mid-level appellate court handles civil and criminal appeals from Pennsylvania’s county courts.

The Democrats are Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery, steelworkers’ union lawyer Amanda Green-Hawkins of Pittsburgh and civil litigation lawyer Beth Tarasi of suburban Pittsburgh. The Republicans are Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck, Chester County prosecutor Megan King and Rebecca Warren, the former Montour County district attorney.

Warren won the GOP nomination in her unsuccessful run for state Supreme Court in 2015. McCaffery’s brother is a former state Supreme Court justice, Seamus McCaffery.

Voters in three districts across Pennsylvania will also fill open seats in the state Legislature, two in the Senate and one in the House.

The special elections are all in Republican-leaning districts. All three seats were last held by Republicans, and the special elections will not affect Republican control in either chamber.

For the 11th House district in Butler County, Democrat Sam Doctor and Republican Marci Mustello are running. For the 33rd Senate district in southern Pennsylvania, Democrat Sarah Hammond and Republican Doug Mastriano are running. For the 41st Senate district in western Pennsylvania, Democrat Susan Boser and Republican Joe Pittman are running.

In a large swath of central and northern Pennsylvania, voters are picking a new congressman to represent them in Washington.

Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are running in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania’s heavily Republican 12th District. The winner will replace Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January. His two-year term goes through 2020.

Keller is a fifth-term state House member and one of its most conservative members, with a 90% lifetime rating by the American Conservative Union. Friedenberg is a lawyer and Penn State information technology instructor. He lost November’s election to Marino by 32 percentage points.

The district covers all or parts of 15 counties, including Keller’s home in Snyder County and Friedenberg’s home in Centre County.

Also, in Butler County, voters in Middlesex Township will decide if it’s time to end a law prohibiting alcoholic beverages at restaurants. If approved, the township will be allowed only one liquor license without the approval of supervisors.

The Department of State operates a hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online and over the phone at (877)-868-3772.

