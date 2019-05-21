STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — A water main break flooded a street in the Strip District Tuesday evening.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 16th Street and Smallman Street.
JUST IN: Big water main break at 15th & Smallman Streets in the Strip District. Road blocked
According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, a 36-inch main broke. Crews were working to isolate it and restore pressure.
Smallman Street near 16th Street in the Strip District turned into a river after water main break. Traffic being re-routed
Water could be seen gushing from underneath the road.
Looking down on flooded Smallman Street from 16th Street Bridge; Strip District businesses forced to close up shop early because of water main break.
Businesses in the area were forced to close.
