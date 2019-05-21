PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — A water main break flooded a street in the Strip District Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 16th Street and Smallman Street.

According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, a 36-inch main broke. Crews were working to isolate it and restore pressure.

Water could be seen gushing from underneath the road.

Businesses in the area were forced to close.

