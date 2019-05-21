



ARNOLD (KDKA) — Police say a Westmoreland County man beat up a woman then kidnapped her baby.

According to court records, it happened on Victoria Avenue in Arnold over the weekend.

Thirty-year-old Jusu Kanneh allegedly assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 4-month-old child.

“Why would he do that? Especially to a girl?” witness Kashante Samm said.

Samm says she watched the whole incident play out.

Kanneh allegedly attacked the child’s mother in the street. According to Samm, Kanneh grabbed the woman’s face, pushed her against a car and threw her to the ground.

“That’s when he grabbed the baby and pulled off,” Samm said.

Arnold Police and emergency medical services then arrived on the scene.

The mother apparently suffered a head injury.

Investigators found Kanneh at his home in Vandergrift. The baby was OK.

The reason for the alleged assault and abduction is still under investigation.

Kenneh remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond. He faces kidnapping and assault charges.