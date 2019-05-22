



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students attending community college in Pennsylvania will have more programs to choose this upcoming year.

The Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges released on Wednesday the addition of 70 new programs to campuses around the Commonwealth.

Included in the new programs are in-person and distance education opportunities in STEM, hydroponic agriculture and substance abuse treatment.

“As the largest provider of higher education in Pennsylvania, our community colleges are critical to the Commonwealth’s continued workforce development and career readiness,” said Elizabeth A. Bolden, president & CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges. “By regularly evaluating local needs and partnering with growing business to create new programs, our colleges are building pathways to in-demand careers that offer family-sustaining wages.”

Officials say they weighted local labor market data, demand in high priority occupations, student interest, equipment, facility and faculty needs, college strategic planning and the needs of local employers when making the decision about program additions. However, the decision to add new programs is made by the board of trustees at each community college location.

Several local community colleges will start new programs in the fall of 2019 or the spring of 2020.

The Community College of Allegheny County plans to add the following programs:

Plastics Manufacturing Technology – Certificate

Barber – Certificate

Supervision and Leadership – Certificate

The Community College of Beaver County plans to add the following programs:

Chemistry – Degree

Computer Science – Degree

Construction Technology and Management – Certificate

Meteorology – Degree

Mathematics – Degree

Physics – Degree

Sociology – Degree

Mascaro Construction High School Academy – Dual Enrollment

STEM High School Academy (Coding Track) – Dual Enrollment

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College plans to add the following programs:

Engineering Technology – A.A.S.

Sustainable Hydroponic Agriculture and Rural Entrepreneurship (SHARE) – Certificate

Substance Abuse and Addiction Technician – Certificate

Bookkeeping – Certificate

Westmoreland County Community College plans to add the following programs:

Plumbing – A.A.S.

Plumbing – Certificate

Plumbing – Diploma

Computer Science – A.S.

Health Science – A.S.

Physics – A.S.

Chemistry – A.S.

Biology – A.S.

Expanded Functions Dental Assisting – A.A.S.

Mathematics – A.S.

For more information on specific programs, contact the offering community college.