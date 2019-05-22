



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Are you ready to run the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport?

Registration is now open for the fourth annual FlyBy 5K and two-mile fun run and walk. The race that will take place at the Pittsburgh International Airport on September 21 gives runners the ability to run or walk the runway at the airport where more than 9.6 million people travel annually.

The event is organized by Pittsburgh Three Rivers Matathon, Inc. (P3R) in partnership with the Allegheny County Airport Authority, where proceeds from the event will benefit the Allegheny County Airport Authority Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to assist members of the military, families and others traveling through the airport.

“This event is a fun and exciting way for families to get outside and be active together,” said Troy Schooley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at P3R. “We see entire families come back year after year to take part in this one-of-a-kind race.”

The 5K race will begin at 10 a.m. and will cost $25 to participate. The two-miler fun run and walk will start at 10:10 a.m. and costs $20 to participate. All participants will receive a finisher’s shirt and medal as well as enjoy post-race food and entertainment. Children under the age of four years old are able to participate for free.

“I strongly believe the airport is a community resource for all of Western Pennsylvania, and we enjoy finding creative ways to draw people here when they’re not getting on a plane,” said Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates Pittsburgh International Airport. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone out on the airfield having fun on a very unique race course.”

For more information on the race event and to register, visit P3R’s website.