



LINCOLN BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police have a suspect in custody following a domestic situation and lengthy overnight standoff in Lincoln Borough.

However, he wasn’t found inside the home that police and SWAT officers had surrounded for hours.

During that time, flashbangs could be heard going off at the scene. Numerous police departments, state police and SWAT officers swarmed the scene.

Police say it was a domestic situation that turned into a SWAT situation. We hear that “flash-bang” from where we’re standing along Liberty Way in Lincoln Boro. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ROjxvma4Rh — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 22, 2019

Law enforcement was first called to McClean Drive around 1:20 a.m.

They were looking for 36-year-old Edward Thomas. There was a warrant out for his arrest.

Officials said he’s accused of threatening his partner who fled the home with their children. Four people were inside the home when the incident began. No one was injured, but police believed Thomas had barricaded himself inside.

“During that domestic situation, Mr. Thomas made terroristic threats toward his partner, which forced her to leave the residence with the children. She contacted police immediately,” said Lincoln Borough Police Chief Richard Bosco. “We had every belief he was still in the residence. We set up a perimeter. Allegheny County SWAT responded to the scene and helped up secure the perimeter.”

Police used robots to go into the home first, then sent in personnel, but found no one inside.

Thomas was found a short time later in McKeesport.

“He was located at his mother’s residence in McKeesport, where he was taken into custody on the arrest warrants for the terroristic threats,” said Chief Bosco.

He surrendered peacefully to officers and was taken into custody.

According to police investigators, a Protection from Abuse Order had been filed against Thomas, and 22 guns were seized from his home two weeks ago.

BREAKING: Police say this man, Edward Thomas, surrendered peacefully in McKeesport. They say he was in an overnight domestic situation in Lincoln Boro. SWAT was called in. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7KkvEUrT3N — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 22, 2019

Liberty Way was closed while officers were on the scene in Liberty Borough, but the road has since reopened.

NEW: Police now have Liberty Way open in Lincoln Borough. We’re heading to the scene now to learn more @KDKA — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 22, 2019

Thomas is now also facing charges of terroristic threats.

