CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man and his lawn mower, named G.I. Moe, are on a 50-state tour, mowing veterans’ lawns for free.

Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, recently stopped in Canonsburg as part of his “Thank You For Your Service Tour.”

He mowed U.S. Army veteran Mr. Morton’s yard and shared a few before and after pictures on Twitter.

In a letter to veterans posted on his website, Smith said, “The ‘Thank You For Your Service Tour’ is allowing me to personally thank real-life heroes. I believe more must be done for our veterans and those active duty servicemen deployed overseas and separated from their families.”

According to his website, his goal is “to encourage everyone to do more for veterans.”

Smith and G.I. Moe are now heading to Buffalo, NY to find more yards to mow.

If you know a veteran in the area who needs their lawn mowed, there’s a form on Smith’s website where you can submit a name.

There are ways to support Smith and his mission on his website, from donating gas money, sponsoring a hotel room or buying a shirt.

