NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A police officer is facing charges after he allegedly handcuffed two salesmen who showed up at his home while he was off duty.

Part-time North Braddock Police Officer Sharon Jackson was removed from the schedule Monday, according to fellow officers. He’s served on the force for about a year.

He’s facing charges from an incident that allegedly happened at his Penn Hills home on Cedarwood Drive in April.

Police say Jackson was off-duty and called Penn Hills police after two men came to his home to sell life insurance. Both men were handcuffed behind their backs and sitting on the couch in the living room when police arrived.

Jackson told police he arrested them for fraud. He said they had his wife’s personal information and wouldn’t release them until they agreed to delete her information. Jackson said he searched online for life insurance scams and believed the company the men worked for was part of a scam.

Police said Jackson showed them the link, but they say it wasn’t directly linked to the company the men worked for. Police said the men worked for a legitimate life insurance company called American Income Life and weren’t involved in a scam.

The officers had Jackson take the handcuffs off the men. The men told police Jackson’s wife actually arranged an at-home meeting with them and said they weren’t trying to scam anyone.

KDKA News knocked on Jackson’s door Wednesday afternoon, but no one answered.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to American Income Life for a statement and has yet to hear anything back.

Officers with North Braddock Police sat Jackson will only be allowed back on the force if he’s found not guilty. Jackson is also a part-time officer with Braddock police. It’s unclear whether or not he’s been removed from their schedule.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court at the end of June.

He is facing multiple charges including simple assault and false imprisonment.