PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making the perfect dessert to go with your Memorial Day barbecue feast!
Lemon Pound Cake with Limoncello Berries
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 pound unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- 2 cups sugar
- 8 eggs
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons grated lemon
- Whipped Cream (optional)
Directions for Pound Cake:
- Grease a 12-cup non-stick bundt pan or spray well with non-stick pan spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- In a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment cream the butter. Add 2 cups of the sugar and mix. With the mixer running at low speed, add the eggs one at a time. Add the vanilla.
- Working in alternating batches, and mixing after each addition, add the dry ingredients and ½ cup of the lemon juice to the butter mixture. Add in the grated lemon rind, Mix until just smooth.
- Pour into the prepared pan and bake until raised in the center and a tester inserted into the center comes out dry and almost clean, 65 to 75 minutes.
- When the cake is done, let cool in the pan 15 minutes (it will still be warm). Run a knife around the sides of the pan.
For the Berries:
- 2 cups mixed berries
- 1 teaspoons limoncello
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Prepare the Berries: In a medium bowl, mix together the berries, limoncello, sugar and lemon juice. Crush the berries gently with the back of a fork. Cover
and set aside for at least 30 minutes to let the juices develop and the flavors mingle.
To Serve: Place a slice of pound cake on each serving plate. Top with a spoonful of limoncello berries and a dollop of whipped cream (if desired)
Serves: 4