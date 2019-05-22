PA PRIMARY:Click Here For 2019 Election Results
By Lisa Washington
By Lisa Washington


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are making progress repairing a massive water main break that created a geyser along busy Smallman Street in the Strip District.

A 36-inch water main ruptured near 16th Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The flooding occurred near the Produce Terminal Building, which is undergoing a major renovation, and closed the road as crews isolated the break and located the underground valves to shut off the water.

Officials worked throughout the night on repairs, and have reopened parts of the road.

However, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said Wednesday morning that Smallman Street remains closed from 14th to 17th Streets.

Some businesses in the immediate area of the water main break and the flooding were forced to close Tuesday night. Gaucho’s Restaurant at the corner of Penn Avenue and the 16th Street Bridge closed early because of low water pressure.

The PWSA says customers on Smallman Street between 15th and 17th Streets will not have water service until further notice.

Any customer who needs additional information should call PWSA Emergency Dispatch 24/7 at (412) 255-2423.

