PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have decided to keep a veteran defenseman around for two more seasons.

The team announced the re-signing of Chad Ruhwedel Thursday afternoon.

“The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract. The deal runs through the 2020.21 season and has an average annual value of $700,000.”

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was happy to have Ruhwedel back to solidify the bottom pairings on the blue line.

“Chad has exemplified what it means to be a team player the past two years,” Rutherford said. “His work ethic and conditioning have allowed him to jump into the lineup at a moment’s notice, which is vital to a team’s success.”

Ruhwedel was sparingly used last season with a plethora of options on defense early in the season. Once injuries became a factor and he was inserted into the lineup, Ruhwedel got hurt as well, and missed the rest of the season.