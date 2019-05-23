PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are officially in the post-Antonio Brown era and they’re hoping their big offseason acquisition can make up for that loss.

Donte Moncrief wanted to sign with the Steelers for one main reason and that reason?

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“He’s a hall-of-fame quarterback,” Moncrief said. “He’s a guy that everyone in this league knows as a passer. He can put the ball where he wants to and he likes the throw the ball.”

The Steelers took to the South Side this week for their first round of Organized Team Activities, commonly referred to as “OTAs”, and the new wide receiver believes that this is a good time for him to develop chemistry with his quarterback.

“From routes and going against guys and just really developing timing and trust, most definitely,” he said.

Moncrief spent some time with Roethlisberger in Georgia during the offseason so that helped him get comfortable with the QB.

Between that and the OTAs, Moncrief said he is getting closer to picking up the playbook.