



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Terrell Edmunds is assuring everyone he meant nothing when he haphazardly liked Antonio Brown’s “Two Face” tweet earlier in the week.

The safety says he did not realize what Brown was referring to when hitting the “like” button Monday afternoon. Even though it is not confirmed, it is believed that it was a jab at former teammate Ben Roethlisberger and his apology on the KDKA exclusive interview with Bob Pompeani.

“Two Face”

Two face — AB (@AB84) May 20, 2019

“I didn’t see what was going on,” Edmunds said. “I didn’t see the whole picture of everything until people started tagging me in it. I didn’t mean anything by it. I would never put down anyone on my team or anyone I previously played with. People just took it out of proportion.”

Edmunds claims did not realize what he had liked until others on Twitter started tagging him in the post.

“Every guy on the team knows I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Edmunds said he talked it over with Big Ben and Ramon Foster to make sure everyone was on the same page, and so that nothing would get misconstrued.