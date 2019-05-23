SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – You don’t need a fishing license to go fishing this Sunday, May 26. The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is hosting the first Fish-For-Free Day over Memorial Day Weekend.

Fish-for-Free Days allow both residents and non-residents to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways without a license. The days are a way for families to have fun fishing for free.

The second Fish-For-Free Day will be held on July 4.

Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply.

