PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – You don’t need a fishing license to go fishing this Sunday, May 26. The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is hosting the first Fish-For-Free Day over Memorial Day Weekend.
Fish-for-Free Days allow both residents and non-residents to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways without a license. The days are a way for families to have fun fishing for free.
The second Fish-For-Free Day will be held on July 4.
Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply.