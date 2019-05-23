PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gun found at Westinghouse Academy on Thursday belonged to a staff member.
The weapon was found in a staff storage area, according to a news release from the 6-12 school in Homewood. Staff members identified the gun owner as an employee and reported it to the school’s administration.
Westinghouse says the staff member has a license to carry a concealed weapon, but weapons are not permitted on school property in accordance with both federal and state law, as well as school board policy.
The gun owner was brought to Allegheny County Jail following the incident, according to Westinghouse. They face charges related to having a gun on school property and endangerment.
Westinghouse says families were alerted of the situation and that the school board will assist in conducting a districtwide review of staff entry protocols.
The incident remains under investigation.
