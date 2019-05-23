



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Penguins may be close to dealing forward Phil Kessel.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports that both the Penguins and Minnesota Wild have had discussions on a Phil Kessel trade.

“The Penguins and Wild are in trade talks. Phil Kessel is front and center.”

The Penguins and Wild are in trade talks. Phil Kessel is front and center. Read about it here: https://t.co/5N8PhuwHv7 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 23, 2019

The specifics of the proposed deal have not been released.

Kessel is coming off of an 82 point season while playing in as many games.

The Athletic’s sources say that Kessel is not sure if he wants to play in Minnesota, and could possibly block a trade with the Wild due to clauses in his contract.

Other names that are swirling around in a potential deal include Pens defenseman Jack Johnson as well as Wild forwards Jason Zucker and Victor Rask.