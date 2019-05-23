Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A young couple dressed up and attended senior prom, not at school, but at PNC Park.
Mary and John couldn’t attend Mary’s prom at her high school, so they went to PNC Park instead, holding a sign that read: “This is my senior prom.”
Finally, no doubt the best prom pics ever. pic.twitter.com/nSj0iYythy
The couple watched the game, danced in the stands behind home plate and made it onto the broadcast.
After the game, instead of hitting the dance floor one more time, they went down to the field for a last dance to Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight.”