PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 12th rabid animal has been reported in Allegheny County this year.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a raccoon brought to one of its facilities tested positive for rabies. The department said the animal was found on Hatfield Street in Lawrenceville.
A total of 12 rabid animals have been discovered in the county in 2019: nine raccoons, two bats and one cat.
Rabies is a virus usually spread through an animal scratch or bite. Untreated exposure to the virus can be fatal. In order to avoid contracting rabies, the Health Department reminded residents to avoid wild and stray animals.
The department said if a person notices an animal exhibiting strange or threatening behavior, they should immediately report it to the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
If a person believes they have come in contact with the virus, they should thoroughly clean the exposed area, seek prompt medical attention and report the incident to the Allegheny County Health Department at (412) 687- 2243.
More information on rabies can be found here.