SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
Filed Under:Allegheny County Department of Health, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rabid Animal, Rabies


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 12th rabid animal has been reported in Allegheny County this year.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a raccoon brought to one of its facilities tested positive for rabies. The department said the animal was found on Hatfield Street in Lawrenceville.

A total of 12 rabid animals have been discovered in the county in 2019: nine raccoons, two bats and one cat.

Rabies is a virus usually spread through an animal scratch or bite. Untreated exposure to the virus can be fatal. In order to avoid contracting rabies, the Health Department reminded residents to avoid wild and stray animals.

The department said if a person notices an animal exhibiting strange or threatening behavior, they should immediately report it to the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

If a person believes they have come in contact with the virus, they should thoroughly clean the exposed area, seek prompt medical attention and report the incident to the Allegheny County Health Department at (412) 687- 2243.

More information on rabies can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s