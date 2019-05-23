PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tick season is here and for many Pennsylvanians, they already know what it’s like to get a tick bite.

Pennsylvania tops the list as the worst state in the nation when it comes to tick borne illnesses. More than 10,000 Lyme disease cases have been reported.

The Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab is now offering free basic testing to all residents. The PA Tick Research Lab can analyze your tick, testing for tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

“I think that’s excellent because a lot of people seem to not know that they have a tick on them and they get bit and end up getting Lyme disease,” said Steve Landucci, a local runner.

Steps to Take:

1. Remove the tick: Carefully pull the tick straight out with tweezers and place it in a plastic bag.

2. Order a tick test: https://www.ticklab.org/

3. Send in your tick: No kit is needed for collecting and sending a tick specimen. Simply place your tick in a sealed plastic bag and mail it, along with your order receipt (from online application), to the laboratory. After you complete the order process, you’ll receive instructions for mailing your tick to the lab.

4. View your test results: You can get status updates online. You will have results within three business days.

The results will tell if the tick that bit you was infected. The lab will also be able to track what types of ticks are in the state and where they are being found.