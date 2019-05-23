HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman pleaded guilty to illegally filling 92 fake prescriptions to obtain more than 2,900 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Joyce Gallagher, 53, was arrested and charged in November 2018 after an investigation revealed she was writing fake prescriptions from an oral surgery practice under the names of her relatives.
“Prescription drugs, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, are the jet fuel of the heroin and opioid crisis that is devastating Pennsylvania communities,” said Shapiro in a press release.
“I’m grateful for the hard work of our Insurance Fraud Section and Bureau of Narcotics Investigations to stop the illegal diversion of these powerful opioid medications and hold this defendant accountable.”
Gallagher pleaded guilty to Insurance Fraud and Violation of the Drug Act.
Gallagher will be sentenced on Sept. 5.