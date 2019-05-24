  • KDKA TVOn Air

(CBS News) — Aldi is recalling The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, which was sold at stores in 11 states, because of possible E. coli contamination.

The five-pound bags of flour should either be discarded or returned to the store for a refund, the company said in a statement.

The flour, made by Archer Daniels Midland, was sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia, the company said.

Consumers shouldn’t eat raw products made with flour because wheat can carry risks of bacteria, the company said in a statement.

Baking, frying or boiling will kill the bacteria, but consumers should also wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils after they come in contact with raw flour, the company said.

The recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour has the UPC code 041498130404.

People with questions can call the ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central time, the company said.

For more information on the recall check out Aldi’s alert here, and visit their website here.

