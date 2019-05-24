PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Even though Antonio Brown is living in Oakland, he is still causing problems in the Pittsburgh area.

On Thursday, former StarKist CEO and former neighbor of Antonio Brown Don Binotto asked the star to come back to Pennsylvania to mow the grass at his old home. Currently the property is up for sale.

“Can you get Derek and the team to stop over and cut your Pittsburgh home grass? @AB84 , @Raiders Business must be boomin!”

Brown responded, asking Binotto to be a Good Samaritan and get it taken care of.

“We have a lot of yards to cut right now ! Can you be a Good Samaritan and do me a solid cut my grass that’s my other property up for sell in PA ! Wow is it really good people in the world like this ! Send me cash app #BusinessBoomin #MoTheLawn”

“One of rental properties up for sell ! Be a great Samaritan get it cut for me and send me your cash app #BusinessBoomin #MoTheLawn”

It is not known if Brown realizes exactly who he is talking to, but currently Binotto serves as the CEO of Tuna Store and Samoa Tuna Processors for Tri Marine International Incorporated, so it is unlikely that the grass will be taken care of any time soon.