Well that’s exactly what happened to KDKA anchor Susan Koeppen this week.

Remember that story KDKA did a couple years ago about a loud beeping coming from inside a Ross Township home every day for 13 years?

Well this is sort of like that, but just not for that long of time.

Here’s Susan’s story, in her own words:



For two days, I struggled to figure out the source of a strange beeping noise. It started on a Thursday. Standing in the makeup room at work, I heard it. Beep, beep, beep. Of course, I looked at my phone but it didn’t seem to be coming from there.

Then, I looked at my watch. Nope. Hmmm, maybe it was coming from some of the television equipment at KDKA. We have lots of TV screens and wires and monitors and cameras so it seemed to make sense that the sound was coming from the television station. But then Friday rolled around and I heard the beeping noise again. This time it was in my bedroom as I was getting ready to leave for work. I checked the phone ( again!) and I looked at my watch (again!). Was it my Echo in the corner? No. Not the Echo. Hmmm, stumped again.

The beeping was low and steady but short-lived. Five or maybe 6 beeps and then it was gone. It didn’t give me a lot of time to track the source and investigate the beeps which seemed to come every 6 hours.

Now here comes the weird part. Are you ready for this? On Friday night, I was sitting at my desk at work and BEEP, BEEP, BEEP. WHAT IS THIS BEEPING NOISE? In an effort to listen REALLY closely to my cell phone, I dipped my head forward and put my ear right up to the phone which was charging on my desk. And that’s when I realized the source of the beeping. It was coming from inside my BODY!!! I was BEEPING!

Eight years ago, I suffered sudden cardiac arrest while I was out running. In the days after my near death experience, doctors implanted a Boston Scientific defibrillator in my chest to shock my heart back-to-life in case it every tried to stop working again. Well, defibrillators run on batteries and they only last about 8-10 years. So there I was, sitting at my desk on a Friday night, half laughing, half freaking out that my defibrillator was letting me know that its time was up. I never did get the memo that one day when the battery went bad I would start beeping like a human alarm clock.

So now what? Well, I had to go to the doctor to get the beeping shut off and I need surgery. A surgery I really didn’t plan on having THIS MONTH or anytime soon. Doesn’t my defibrillator know that I am a mom and I have my son’s 8th grade graduation, the end-of-the-school-year Spring Show, plus Kennywood Day and the trip to Cedar Point I promised the kids? Oh, and we need to pack for camp too. But, this is real life and it doesn’t always fit in a perfect box with a pretty bow. In the next couple of days/weeks, I will need to plan my course of action for “Paramedic Pete” ( the nickname I gave my defibrillator when I got it). Wish me luck.

Now is a good time to pass along some very pertinent information. The first week of June is CPR awareness week. Susan wouldn’t be alive without the life-saving CPR she received and a shock from an AED.

