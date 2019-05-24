



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — When it was discovered that Kennywood was testing a new type of cheese on their famous Potato Patch Fries, park attendees took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Consider the #YINZvestigation closed. Kennywood’s Potato Patch will revert back to its traditional cheese sauce. Thank you for your feedback and passion; we wouldn’t be here without it! @fsmikey @FSBigBob @colin_dunlap @bubbasugly @RossGuidotti — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 14, 2019

This led to a decision to keep the topping in its original form.

The social media sleuthing may not stop with just cheese. Twitter users have noticed another condiment that is out of place: ketchup.

A patron of the park seemed to notice that there were Hunt’s Ketchup packets available at the Pittsburgh-based amusement park.

This did not go unnoticed by Heinz.

Hey @jmonroe111, when you #onlyridewithHeinz, we ride with you. That’s why we’re giving you and your grandson a summer supply of Heinz Ketchup packets and two season passes. https://t.co/RNyILi4vsb — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) May 24, 2019

It took about 24 hours for Kennywood to switch back to the classic Potato Patch cheese.

When asked for comment, Kennywood declined to comment.

Only time will tell if the Pittsburgh-preferred ketchup will be featured at the park.