Filed Under:Heinz Ketchup, Hunt's Ketchup, Kennywood Park, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — When it was discovered that Kennywood was testing a new type of cheese on their famous Potato Patch Fries, park attendees took to social media to voice their displeasure.

This led to a decision to keep the topping in its original form.

The social media sleuthing may not stop with just cheese. Twitter users have noticed another condiment that is out of place: ketchup.

A patron of the park seemed to notice that there were Hunt’s Ketchup packets available at the Pittsburgh-based amusement park.

This did not go unnoticed by Heinz.

It took about 24 hours for Kennywood to switch back to the classic Potato Patch cheese.

When asked for comment, Kennywood declined to comment.

Only time will tell if the Pittsburgh-preferred ketchup will be featured at the park.

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    May 24, 2019 at 6:05 PM

    This is an easy one!
    Just boycott ANY food at Kennywood…that you can put ketchup on, until they make Heinz optional..
    Soda, popcorn, cotton candy, etc. Fine. But if you can put ketchup on it…don’t buy, until Heinz is available to put on it.

