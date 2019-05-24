Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Missing People, Pittsburgh News


MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for McKees Rocks, Allegheny County.

They are searching for four children that were reportedly abducted by Rodney Edward Copeland, a 28-year-old described as a light-skinned black male, standing 5’6″ with black hair in a ponytail with brown eyes. He is said to be driving a 2004 gold Ford Excursion with Pennsylvania license plate JZX-3178.

Photo Credit: Allegheny County

The four children McKees Rocks Police Department are searching for are:

  • Tazhiaa Copeland, a 5-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a white shirt with red pants, flower print shoes.
  • Tashii Copeland, a 6-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes and wearing red shorts with a black and white flowered shirt.
  • Rhozyii Copeland, a 3-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes and wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with orange and red stripes.
  • Rodney Copeland, a 5-year-old black male with black hear, brown eyes and wearing blue jeans and a blue collared shirt.

    • The children were last seen at approximately 4:31 p.m. on Carson Street in McKees Rocks Boro.

    Anyone with information or that has seen the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or McKees Rocks Police at 412-331-9901.

