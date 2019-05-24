MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for McKees Rocks, Allegheny County.
They are searching for four children that were reportedly abducted by Rodney Edward Copeland, a 28-year-old described as a light-skinned black male, standing 5’6″ with black hair in a ponytail with brown eyes. He is said to be driving a 2004 gold Ford Excursion with Pennsylvania license plate JZX-3178.
The four children McKees Rocks Police Department are searching for are:
The children were last seen at approximately 4:31 p.m. on Carson Street in McKees Rocks Boro.
Anyone with information or that has seen the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or McKees Rocks Police at 412-331-9901.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details