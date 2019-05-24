CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio coroners have issued new warnings after recent spikes in drug overdose deaths around the state.

Some urge people with family or friends who might be at risk to have the overdose-reversal drug naloxone available.

Cuyahoga County’s medical examiner in Cleveland said Thursday the northeast Ohio county had seven overdose deaths in just over a 48-hour span. Officials hadn’t determined the specific drugs, but suspected fentanyl was involved.

In southwestern Ohio, Hamilton County’s coroner said seven people died from suspected overdoses last weekend while Butler County’s coroner reported four dead last weekend from suspected overdoses.

Franklin County’s coroner in Columbus reported nine apparent overdose deaths in roughly 36 hours from May 14 to May 16.

Ohio has been one of the hardest-hit states for overdose deaths in recent years.

