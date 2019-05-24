



PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — As people hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, officials are reminding folks to wear their seatbelts.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says officers from the Pleasant Hills Police Department set up outside of Walgreens on Friday to educate shoppers on the importance of wearing seat belts as part of the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign running through June 2.

RELATED STORY:

“Please do everything you can to ensure your safety on the road this holiday weekend, including the first step, buckling up,” Pleasant Hills Deputy Chief Sean Greene said in a statement. “Seat belts save lives on the road and should be worn every time you are in the vehicle.”

According to PennDOT, the risk of a fatal injury can be reduced by up to 45% when motorists “click it.”

In 2018, Transportation Department data shows, Pennsylvanians wore their seatbelts 88.5% of the time.

PennDOT says although unbelted crashes have decreased steadily across the state, preliminary data shows that Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence Counties had over 1,100 unrestrained accidents last year.

And with all the festivities happening this holiday weekend, PennDOT is also reminding folks to drive sober.

For more information on seat belt safety, visit PennDOT’s website here.