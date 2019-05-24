



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Technically, the National Weather Service had us under a slight risk through 8 a.m., but our severe weather chances are now back to zero officially.

We will stay there for the remainder of the day before seeing a return of severe weather chances on Saturday and Sunday.

Both days, looking at short-range, high-definition model data, will see lots of dry time.

At this point, it appears Saturday evening we will have another line of storms moving in from the north and pushing southeast. Strong winds, large hail and tornadoes once again cannot be ruled out as this line passes. Sunday will also have a low chance for severe weather before we clear out Monday morning. Memorial Day afternoon is looking dry.

Sunny skies return for most of the day today. Highs will be in the mid-70s with winds coming in out of the northwest. The steady wind will keep temperatures in the mid- to even low-70s region-wide today. This may seem strange and not very warm for this time of the year, but it is actually pretty close to the 30-year average for area. The “normal” temperatures to be expected now are 73 degrees/52 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Scattered storms return to area for Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to low 80s. The later in the day it is, it appears the better the chance for rain, with the best chance coming in the evening hours with a line of storms predicted to develop. This will not be due to a cold front, so it will be interesting to see how much the forecast changes before tomorrow night.

Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the next seven with, at times, steady and decently heavy rain coming down during the afternoon. Sunday highs will be in the low 80s, as well, with all the rain around.

Expect a wet start to your day on Memorial Day, but the afternoon and evening should be dry. Wake up temperatures on Monday will be in the low 60s with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.