STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Stowe Township Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Benwood Avenue and when they arrived they found an 18-year-old victim shot in the face.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
There was then a second call to the 800 block of 7th Street in Stowe Township for a male shot and when authorities arrivd, they found a 16-year-old victim shot multiple times. That victim is also in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.
Detectives from the Allegheny Count Police Homicide victim also responded to the scene and through their investigation they determined that both victims were shot in the 700 block of Benwood Avenue.
There are no suspects at this time and the motive is unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details