PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To honor fallen military personnel and their families, Uber is offering discounted rides to National Veterans Cemeteries on Memorial Day.
All 10 of these cemeteries in Pennsylvania are covered in the ride-sharing app’s deal, including Allegheny Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot on Butler Street.
To access the promotion, users must enter “MEMORIALDAY2019” in the payment section of Uber’s app before requesting a ride to any National Veterans Cemetery.
The complete list of cemeteries Pennsylvanians can score a discounted trip to are as follows:
- Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
- Gettysburg National Cemetery
- National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
- Philadelphia National Cemetery
- Washington Crossing National Cemetery
- Allegheny Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot
- Ashland Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot
- Mount Moriah Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot
- Mount Moriah Cemetery Naval Plot
- Prospect Hill Cemetery Soldiers’ Lot
Uber says riders can save up to $15 off their trip fare by using the discount code.