  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Pennsylvania State Police, Somerset Township, Washington County

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police in Washington County are asking for help finding a 29-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues.

Jonathan Knight is from Summerfield, Florida.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Troopers say his family last saw him around 4 a.m. Thursday on Circle Drive in Somerset Township.

At the time, police say he was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with black Jordan shoes. He also had a blue bandanna on the right side of his jeans.

Knight is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

He may be driving a Hyundai Veracruz.

State police say he has several mental health issues.

If you know where Knight is, you are asked to call State Police’s Washington County barracks at 724-223-5200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s