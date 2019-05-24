Comments
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police in Washington County are asking for help finding a 29-year-old man who suffers from mental health issues.
Jonathan Knight is from Summerfield, Florida.
Troopers say his family last saw him around 4 a.m. Thursday on Circle Drive in Somerset Township.
At the time, police say he was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with black Jordan shoes. He also had a blue bandanna on the right side of his jeans.
Knight is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
He may be driving a Hyundai Veracruz.
State police say he has several mental health issues.
If you know where Knight is, you are asked to call State Police’s Washington County barracks at 724-223-5200.