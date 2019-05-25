PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man that allegedly shot another person early Friday morning is now facing charges.
Pittsburgh Police say 24-year-old Andre Jamal Walker of Braddock allegedly shot one person in the 900-block of Liberty Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
RELATED STORY: Series Of Overnight Shootings Send 4 People To Hospitals
According to investigators, the victim was shot several times in his legs and backside. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Walker was identified by the victim and was seen just minutes later seen walking towards the on the corner of 10th Street and Penn Avenue, where he was taken into custody by police.
Authorities say they found a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol inside of Walker’s bag, matching shell casings found at the scene.
The gun was reported stolen from Adams Township. Walker said he purchased the gun for $200 in McKees Rocks.
He is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.