ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Robinson Township.
A 51-year-old man died after he was shot and killed in the 2100-block of Forest Grove Road late Friday evening.
Police say that Michael McDonald of Coraopolis was involved in an ongoing dispute with a 61-year-old man. Friday evening, McDonald entered the home of the 61-year-old man and allegedly threatened him.
The homeowner pulled out a shotgun and shot McDonald once in the chest, according to investigators.
The 61-year-old homeowner is not under arrest. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will decide if he will face any charges.
