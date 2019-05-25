Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have recalled right-handed pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis and to make room on the 25-man roster, have optioned Michael Feliz.
They have also placed right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton on the 10-day injured list due to right side discomfort.
Also, the Pirates selected the contract of pitcher Rookie Davis from Indianapolis. He signed with the Pirates as a minor league free agent in February.
He is 1-3 with an ERA of 5.35 in seven starts.
Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has also been transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.