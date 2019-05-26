UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Saturday evening shooting sent one person to the hospital.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers say that one person was injured during a shooting at Bar None in Uniontown.

Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 200-block of Pittsburgh Road at approximately 11:28 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to state police, 26-year-old David Dwayne Brooks of Uniontown allegedly shot a 25-year-old male following an altercation.

Investigation documents say that Brooks pursued the victim on foot and shot him several times with a handgun, striking the victim in the chest and extremities.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brooks.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111.

