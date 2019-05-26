PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Bureau of Police SWAT responded to a well-being check on a male, military veteran in the 5400-block of Broad Street early Sunday morning.

Officers from Zone 5 were initially called to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. when the veteran’s family told authorities he had not been eating or sleeping. They also had concerns he was suicidal.

After speaking with the VA Hospital, police learned he also had male tendencies.

When police arrived on the scene they found the man on the front porch of a residence holding an aggressive pit bull. He was unresponsive to verbal negotiation from officers and simply stared at them.

This caused the police to call the SWAT team and tactical negotiation team to attempt to establish a communication and convince him to exit the residence without incident.

These attempts lasted over three hours and were unsuccessful. Around 1:00 a.m., a flash-bang device was deployed to distract the man’s attention so they could subdue him.

He has been transported to Western Psych for a full evaluation.