SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Large Hail, Damaging High Winds
Filed Under:Churchill, Local TV, Parkway East, Traffic, Vehicle Accident, Vehicle Rollover


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle overturned on the Parkway East Sunday morning.

The accident happened just before 11:25 a.m. in the eastbound travel lanes near milepost 73, near the Churchill exit.

Photo Credit: (PennDOT)

Emergency crews are responding to the scene in the right travel lanes.

The accident has since been cleared.

It is unclear what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s