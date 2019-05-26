Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A vehicle overturned on the Parkway East Sunday morning.
The accident happened just before 11:25 a.m. in the eastbound travel lanes near milepost 73, near the Churchill exit.
Emergency crews are responding to the scene in the right travel lanes.
Crash on I-376 eastbound at Mile Post: 73.0. There is a lane restriction.
The accident has since been cleared.
It is unclear what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.
